Autocross to benefit foster kids and families today & Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 4, 2020) — Fast Cars and Foster Kids will be putting on another autocross today and Sunday at Whisler Chevrolet in Rock Springs. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Proceeds from entry fees benefit local foster kids and foster families. Non-racing spectators are welcome to attend with donations welcome. Fast Cars and Foster Kids will also be raising funds through the sale of raffle tickets for a $1,000 gift certificate to Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies.
To learn more, click here for the Fast Cars and Foster Kids Facebook page.