Avalanche catches 4 skiers Sunday resulting in 1 injury

February 1, 2021 — Grand Teton National Park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue members responded early Sunday afternoon to a report that several skiers were involved in an avalanche in the Olive Oil area of Grand Teton National Park.

Four skiers were skiing the east face of Olive Oil when one of the skiers triggered an avalanche. All the skiers were caught in the slide, estimated to be 40-feet wide and 2-3 feet deep. One of the skiers was able to dial 911. The Teton County Search and Rescue helicopter responded.

One of the skiers, a male from Driggs, Idaho, suffered an injury and was short hauled to a landing zone at Teton Village. He was then transported to St. John’s Health Center in Jackson. There was no information on the extent of the man’s injuries. The other three skiers were able to ski out with emergency responders.