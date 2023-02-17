Award-winning film coming to town plans to donate partial funds to the Humane Society

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Award Winning Film, “The Year of the Dog” is set to hit theaters at the end of the month with 5% of total proceeds going to the Red Desert Humane Society.

The film focuses on Matt, a 30-year-old alcoholic struggling with sobriety, and Yup’ik, a stray Siberian Husky. When the two come together, a new spark ignites in both as Matt finds the will to live day by day and Yup’ik finds a new love within Matt and his new challenge.

The lead Siberian Husky, named Caleb outside of the film, is a dog who was tossed around to many different shelters and rescue facilities. With his story in mind, the movie producers decided to give back to animal shelters and rescue facilities around the country.

In an article done by Wyoming News Now, they quoted the film’s writer, co-director, and lead actor Rob Grabow as he stated, “The producers agreed that it was important to support and champion a local animal shelter since it was clear that what others saw as Caleb’s imperfections—his high energy, his playfulness, his stubbornness—are precisely what make Caleb special and why he was able to carry so much of this film.”

The film is set to release on February 24, 2023, and coming to theaters shortly thereafter.

View the trailer here.