Award-winning journalist will appear in RS Oct. 25-26

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 18, 2019) — Western Wyoming Community College and Downtown Rock Springs will host Jose Antonio Vargas on campus and in the community on Oct. 25 and 26.

Vargas will visit Rock Springs to promote his work regarding issues related to immigration. He is a leading voice for human rights of immigrants and founder of the non-profit media and culture organization Define American, named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company.

Jose Antonio Vargas is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, and Tony-nominated producer. His writings include the best-selling memoir “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen” and “My Life as an Undocumented Immigrant” published in the New York Times. He won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting in 2008 for his coverage of the Virginia Tech shooting, online and in print.

Vargas’s producing and directing work includes co-production of the Broadway play “What the Constitution Means to Me,” which was nominated for two Tony awards. He produced and directed “Documented,” an autobiographical documentary feature film that received the 2015 NAACP Image Award Nomination for Outstanding Documentary. MTV aired “White People,” an Emmy-nominated television special Vargas produced and directed about what it means to be white in a demographically-changing America.

His two-day visit to Rock Springs includes the following events:

Friday, Oct. 25:

Noon-1 p.m. – Documentary excerpt on Western’s campus in room 1302, followed by a discussion led by Vargas.

6:30 p.m. – Documentary screening at Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs, followed by a panel discussion with Vargas and community partners.

Saturday, Oct. 26:

11 a.m.-noon – Book reading by Vargas at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar on Broadway in downtown Rock Springs.

“Immigration isn’t just about politics, it’s about family. Jose’s story is about love and what we would do for our family. Western is lucky to have this opportunity to hear the intimate details of his family’s hardships, which sometimes have made their family the center of political debate,” said Daisy Moore, Student Success advisor at Western.

These events are sponsored by Sweetwater BOCES; Western Wyoming Community College and its Sociology, Psychology, English, and History departments; Downtown Rock Springs; Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar; and Wyo Say No.

The events featuring Vargas are free and open to the public. The community is invited to attend.

For more information, contact Angela Thatcher at [email protected].