B-17 and B-25 arrive this morning at local airport

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) — Two of World War II’s most iconic bombers will be touching down at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport around 10 this morning. A B-17 Flying Fortress named “Sentimental Journey” and a B-25 Mitchell dubbed “Maid in the Shade” will both begin a one week stay at the airport.

The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), Airbase Arizona, which brings its Flying Legends of Victory Tour to airports across the United States and Canada each year.

Visitors will be able to view both aircraft up close, purchase tickets for rides, and tour the B-17 and B-25 when the aircraft is not flying. Ground tours will be available to the public from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday.

Passengers can purchase tickets for flights that are scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings. Ground tours on those days will be available on both planes following the flights beginning at 2 p.m.

Aircraft tours are available for $15 per person and $25 per family.

Rides may be booked in advance at azcaf.org/tour or by calling 480-462-2992.

The aircraft will be parked on the ramp of Sweetwater Aviation at 468 Hwy 370, Rock Springs.