Ballot initiatives on cannabis submitted to Secretary of State

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 11, 2021) — Today, Wyoming State Rep. Marshall Burt and national Libertarian Party officials submitted two (2) ballot initiatives to the Wyoming Secretary of State. The ballot measures aim to accomplish two things: legalize medical cannabis and decriminalize cannabis for personal use.

Voters in Wyoming will be asked to consider the two ballot measures in their general election in 2022. If the ballot measures pass, Wyoming will become one of 28 states to decriminalize cannabis.

Related to this effort, the Libertarian Party has launched its official Se+ America Free campaign today which champions much needed reform to the healthcare industry and the criminal justice system around cannabis.

Executive Director, Tyler Harris, issued the following statement on today’s events:

“When we allow people to choose for themselves, patients are able to find relief, doctors able to prescribe a full range of care, and law enforcement is able to do its job relieved of the burden of policing private and personal decisions… This effort, at its core, is about one simple thing – extending to the people of Wyoming the same basic rights that are already enjoyed by so many others to make these important choices for themselves.”