Superintendent Balow addresses plans for reopening schools next fall

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — Plans for reopening schools were a topic of discussion for Jilian Balow, Superintendent of Public Instruction for Wyoming during Governor Mark Gordon’s Thursday afternoon press conference.

“In order to fully reopen in the summer, August, or next school year, I’m requiring all school districts to submit reopening schools plans to the Wyoming Department of Education before reopening,” Balow said.

Balow continued saying, “Clear protocols developed by each school district, approved by the local health officer, and submitted to the Wyoming Department of Education should be part of every school districts reopening schools plan. Exploring the special needs flexibility is the first step in creating that larger reopening plan. All of us should recognize that reopening schools to students does not mean going back to normal. There will be new and enhanced protocols for health and safety, and precautions to be taken. There will also be a strong and ongoing partnership between school leaders, the county health officials, and community leaders from here on out. This is our new normal.”

Stimulus money will be received by schools to better help with lost instruction and to prepare for the possibility of future closures. This money will also help with the blend of virtual and in-person learning.

Earlier, in addressing the public Balow said, “Health orders from March 27 entitled COVID-19 Guidance for Educational Institutions from the Wyoming Department of Health remain in affect,” Balow said. Limited in person instruction is possible for students with the greatest need with guidance from public health officials. Students on IEP’s and others with special needs were among those mentioned.

Proper social distancing, hygiene, and enhanced sanitation are required to be practiced when limited instruction is possible for these students. These guidelines come from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

To view the full press conference click here.