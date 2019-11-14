Balow becomes first WY superintendent to lead national organization

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 14, 2019) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow assumed the presidency of the Council of Chief State School Officers’ Board of Directors on Tuesday, during the organization’s annual policy forum in Atlanta.

Balow has served on the CCSSO Board of Directors sinc 2016. The organization, made up of state superintendents from around the U.S., is committed to ensuring all students participating in the public education system — regardless of background — graduate prepared for college, careers, and life.

As president, Balow will frequently be asked to speak with federal policy makers about education issues. For her platform, Balow has selected “Beyond the Bell,” which seeks to better link high-quality after-school, summer and early morning experiences to a well-rounded education.

“This is an exciting time to be in education and to serve as president of CCSSO,” Balow said. “My hope is to carry forward the CCSSO mission and to emphasize what can be done beyond the bell to create the best conditions for learning for Wyoming’s students and inspire my colleagues to do the same for their states.”

In order to optimize beyond the bell time, Balow said, “Schools, parents, district, and states need to create opportunities diverse enough to engage as many youth as possible. These opportunities are created by facilitating innovative collaborations in communities across the nation.”

The Council of Chief State School Officers is a nonpartisan, nationwide, nonprofit organization of public officials who head departments of elementary and secondary education in the states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity, the Bureau of Indian Education, and five U.S. extra-state jurisdictions.