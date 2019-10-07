Barbara Jean Harsha (July 3, 1947-Oct. 3, 2019)

Green River, Wyoming — Barbara Jean Harsha, 72, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A long time resident of Green River, Mrs. Harsha died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on July 3, 1947, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Thomas and Delma Yost McCurty.

Mrs. Harsha attended schools in Crowley, Colorado, and was a graduate of Crowley High School.

She married John “Ben” Harsha on Aug. 19, 1968, in Green River.

Mrs. Harsha enjoyed taking a ride up to White Mountain looking at the wildlife especially the wild horses.

She also enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include her husband John “Ben” Harsha of Green River; one brother, Bill McCurty and wife Carol of Crowley, Colorado; one sister, Betty Carestia and husband Ralph of Klamath Falls, Oregon; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N 2nd E, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.