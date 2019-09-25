Barrasso And Cheney Speak Out On Democrat’s Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Washington D.C. (9/25/19) – Wyoming congressional members are supporting President Donald Trump in light of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement Tuesday that Democrats would open an impeachment inquiry against the president’s actions.

Advertisement

On his web site, Senator John Barraso stated, “Democrats have been working to undermine President Donald Trump since day one. Now they are beating the impeachment drum and cranking up the outrage machine”.

“Our country is safer, stronger and more prosperous today than it was three years ago.

“Senate Republicans remain focused on protecting our country, growing our strong economy and creating more American jobs.”

On her Facebook page, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney stated “House Democrats lead by Speaker Pelosi are careening from one impeachment theory to another. First, it’s collusion, then it’s Justice Kavanaugh, now back to President Trump”.

Advertisement

The Democrat’s impeachment momentum increased recently following allegations the president withheld defense funding from the Ukrainian government in exchange for political information on Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.