Barrasso and Cheney speak out Sunday on Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal

August 23, 2021 – Both Wyoming Senator John Barrasso and Representative Liz Cheney appeared on national news programs Sunday, commenting on the current situation in Afghanistan.

Republican Representative Liz Cheney was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday stating, “Our mission in Afghanistan was to deny terrorists a sanctuary, and the Biden decision now to completely withdraw has handed them an entire country.” Though Cheney said the Trump Administration was partially responsible, she made it clear that the choices President Biden made have resulted in the current crisis in Afghanistan. See the complete interview below.

Republican Senator John Barrasso appeared on Fox News Sunday discussing the current situation in Afghanistan. Barrasso is, “This is Joe Biden’s Vietnam only worse.” The senator also stated Biden was “asleep at the wheel” in ignoring the advice of his national security advisor.