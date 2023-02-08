Barrasso and Lummis comment of Biden’s State of the Union

Wyoming U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (Rep) and John Barrasso (Rep)

February 8, 2023 — Wyoming Republican Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis released statements last night following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to the U.S. Congress.

Lummis Statement

“Last fall, the American people elected a divided government. That means leaders on both sides of the aisle have a responsibility to set aside partisan differences to tackle the very real challenges our nation faces. While President Biden continues to claim the mantle of the ‘unity President,’ we have yet to see him come to the table in good faith to work with Republicans.”

“President Biden’s attack on domestic energy production has stifled Wyoming’s energy sector, creating negative ripple effects across nearly every sector of our economy. Both democrats and republicans continue to spend recklessly, plummeting our nation further into crippling debt. Inflation continues to plague every American family at the same time as our economy stays stagnant. China continues to pose a very real threat to our national security, as well as our place as the world financial leader. And our porous border continues to go unchecked.”

“I stand ready to work with President Biden to unleash Wyoming energy production, grow and diversify our rural economies and set our country back on a path of fiscal sanity.”

“President Biden and his Administration have also called on Congress to regulate digital assets. Senator Gillibrand and I look forward to working with the President to move forward our bipartisan framework that will provide important regulatory clarity to the industry and essential protections for consumers. In the wake of devastating collapses by bad actors, it is beyond time for Congress to step up and pass meaningful, comprehensive legislation.”

Barrasso Statement

“Wyoming families have had enough of President Biden’s blame game. Tonight, we heard this president brag and boast about a record that is failing the hardworking men and women of our state. This president is causing crisis after crisis.”

“Yet, President Biden didn’t talk about these crises tonight (Tuesday, February 7th). He ignored the pain and suffering of families across the nation. President Biden wants Americans to forget that his out-of-touch policies pushed prices to a 40-year high, crushed Wyoming energy production, and caused the worst border crisis in American history. Instead, he read empty words off of a teleprompter when struggling families need real solutions.”

“Unlike Joe Biden and the Democrats, Senate Republicans are focused on fighting for Wyoming families and for every American. We are working to stop his reckless spending, make life more affordable, unleash Wyoming energy, and secure the border. It’s time for Joe Biden to work with us to help Americans recover from the nightmare he caused.”

Harriet Hageman

As of early this morning, no statement was found by Wyoming’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Harriet Hageman.