Barrasso comments on Keystone XL Pipelines official shutdown

June 10, 2021 — Yesterday, TC Energy announced they would permanently terminate the Keystone XL Pipeline project. The pipeline was being built to carry oil from Canada into the United States. President Biden revoked the pipeline permits in January.

In a statement made following that announcement, Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso stated, “President Biden killed the Keystone XL Pipeline and with it, thousands of good-paying American jobs. On Inauguration Day, the president signed an executive order that ended pipeline construction and handed one thousand workers pink slips.”

Also, Tuesday on Twitter, Barrasso posted, “At a time when gasoline prices are spiking, the White House is celebrating the death of a pipeline that would help bring Americans relief.”

On Wednesday, Barrasso and Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis were among Republican senators who introduced legislation demanding Biden release the number of jobs lost by the Keystone XL Pipeline cancellation.

Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney and Governor Mark Gordon have also been critical of Biden’s decision to cancel the project.