Barrasso gives his election endorsement to Trump

Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso

January 10, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Last night, during the Sean Hannity Show airing on Fox News, Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso announced that he is backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election (video here). Barrasso is the third highest-ranking member of the U.S. Senate and the highest-ranking Senate member to back the Trump campaign.

Wyoming Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis has not officially endorsed a candidate, but in November, she stated that Ron DeSantis is the leader of the Republican party.

Last February, Wyoming’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member, Republican Harriet Hageman, announced her endorsement of former president Trump.