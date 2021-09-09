Barrasso happy with AFT nominee’s name being pulled by the White House

September 9, 2021 — According to a news story in the Washington Post, today, the White House withdrew President Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Nominee David Chipman had been receiving bipartisan pushback over his gun control advocacy.

Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso tweeted out today, “Glad the Biden admin finally realized David Chipman is the WRONG person to lead the ATF. Chipman is an anti-gun extremist who would have been the most radically anti-gun director in ATF history. @POTUS needs to nominate someone who has the respect for the #SecondAmendment.”

The Washington Story said Chipman joined a gun control group led by former Democrat Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords after working for the AFT for two decades.