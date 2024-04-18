Barrasso officially seeking re-election in November

April 18, 2024 — Wyo4News

Wyoming’s senior U.S. Senator, Republican John Barrasso, made it official yesterday by announcing that he will seek his fourth term in office. The announcement was no surprise, as Barrasso announced last month that he would seek the Republican Senate Whip position.

Barrasso has represented Wyoming in the U.S. Senate since 2007, when he was appointed following the death of then-Senator Craig Thomas.

In his video announcement, Barrasso stated he was “more excited about Wyoming’s future right now than I’ve ever been before. That is why, cleared-eyed about the challenges ahead of us, I’m announcing my campaign for election to the U.S. Senate.”

Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed Barrasso in a post on his Truth Social media site.