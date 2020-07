ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — Wyoming Republican U.S. Senator John Barrasso recently spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate stating there would be no further shutdowns of the nation’s economy due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

In his address to the Senate, Barrasso stated that as a doctor the current rise in cases of COVID-19 is “troubling. But still is no reason to stop re-opening as long as we reopen in a responsible way. ”

Below is a video of Barrasso’s address as posted on his Facebook page.