Barrel racing New Years Eve at Sweetwater Events Complex

0
4

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, December 27, 2021 — For those wishing to stay safe and off the streets New Years Eve, there is an alternative. That is, if you are a barrel racing enthusiast.

The New Years Eve Barrel Bash begins at the Sweetwater Events Complex Friday, December 31, between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. with time only races. The cost is $5 and signups start that day at 10:00 a.m. Time only races offer a chance for riders to come in and work their horses, or for riders to practice before the open races begin.

Open 4D (four division) races begin at 12:00 p.m. The entry fee is $40. Youth ages between 11 and 16 race for $30. Pee Wee races for 10 and younger are $15. The four winners are the four fastest racers, separated by half-second splits.

4D – Fastest time of race
3D – .5 seconds off of fastest time
2D – 1 second off of fastest time
1D – 2 seconds off of fastest time

Entry fees must be paid in cash.

