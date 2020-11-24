Barringer: ‘Keep children home if sick after Thanksgiving break’

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer reminded the community on Tuesday to keep children home after Thanksgiving break if they are not feeling well.

“We will make accommodations for your child while he or she is at home,” he stated.

In the most recent update from the school district on Friday, Nov. 20, there have been 14 students and 10 staff members in Sweetwater County School District. No 2 who have tested positive for COVID-19. Because of the positive tests, there was now 93 students and for staff members that are quarantined through contact tracing