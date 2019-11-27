Basket, tree viewing now underway for Festival of Trees

Photos by Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 27, 2019) — Basket and tree viewing began today for The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

Sponsor

The bank located at 1575 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs was gradually turning into a holiday wonderland Wednesday, as participants worked at putting the finishing touches on their trees and YWCA volunteers fixed signs and placed basket and wreaths.

Basket and tree viewing will take place in the Commerce Bank lobby area will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and on Friday, Nov. 29 through Thursday, Dec.5.

A photo opportunity with Santa will also take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

The live auction and reception is Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m.