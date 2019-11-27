Basket, tree viewing now underway for Festival of Trees

Candace Lambert with Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac adds decorations to the business’ Festival of Trees tree. (Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz)

Photos by Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 27, 2019) — Basket and tree viewing began today for The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

 

The bank located at 1575 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs was gradually turning into a holiday wonderland Wednesday, as participants worked at putting the finishing touches on their trees and YWCA volunteers fixed signs and placed basket and wreaths.

A bevy of beautiful baskets wait for the Dec. 5 auction.

Basket and tree viewing will take place in the Commerce Bank lobby area will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and on Friday, Nov. 29 through Thursday, Dec.5.

A photo opportunity with Santa will also take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

Rock Springs High School upcycled tree.

The live auction and reception is Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m.

A line of decorated trees at Commerce Bank.
Deanna Hunter with Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac gets ornaments ready to hang on the business’ tree.
A small gingerbread tree.
A view of more baskets to be auctioned off at the Festival of Trees on Dec. 5.

 

A Teddy bear tree.

