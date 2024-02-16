Basketball: Tigers win 2, Pronghorns split, Wolves drop 2

February 16, 2024

Thursday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs 60 – Riverton 27 (girls)

Rock Springs 52 – Riverton 51 OT (boys)

Evanston 49 – Green River 47 (girls)

Evanston 67 – Green River 65 OT (boys)

Saratoga 54 – Farson-Eden 41 (girls)

Farson-Eden 72 – Saratoga 46 (boys)

Friday Area High School Basketball

Lyman at Powell (girls and boys)

Mountain View at Lovell (girls and boys)

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View at the 3A West Regionals in Riverton

Thursday Area Boys High School Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs at the 4A State Championships in Laramie (See first-day story)

Friday Area Boys High School Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs final day at the 4A State Championships in Laramie

Green River and Lyman at the 3A State Championships in Laramie



