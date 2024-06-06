Battle of Badges Blood Drive next Tuesday and Wednesday

June 6, 2024 — Wyo4News

The annual battle between the area’s first responders is back. The two-day 2024 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive opens this Tuesday, June 11, in Rock Springs at the Bunning Freight Station. On Wednesday, June 12, the blood draws will occur at the Green River Recreation Center. Donations on both days occur between noon and 6 p.m.

Those donating blood can vote their donation to one of many Sweetwater County first responder agencies. Sweetwater County Combined Communications and Joint Powers Board – Sweetwater County 911 Dispatch has won the public vote for the last three straight years.

Residents can make online appointments through Vitalant, but drop-ins are also welcome. Donors will receive a blood drive Battle of the Badges T-shirt as well as a $10 gift card via Donor Rewards and the chance to win one of five $5,000 gift cards in Vitalant’s Summer Adventure Gas Giveaway (more information here).