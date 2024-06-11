June 11, 2024 — Wyo4News

Will Sweetwater County Combined Communications/Sweetwater Dispatch win their fourth straight Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.? That question will be answered Wednesday evening as day one of the contest between Sweetwater County First Responders begins today. The event is sponsored in part by WyoRadio.

The two-day 2024 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive begins today at noon, with blood donations taking place at the Bunning Freight Station in Rock Springs. Donations will continue until 6 p.m. While many appointments have been made, walk-ins will be taken and worked in around those who have made appointments. Day two of the annual event will occur Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Green River Recreation Center.

Those donating blood can vote their donation to one of many Sweetwater County first responder agencies involved. Last year’s Battle of the Badges event had a total blood collection of 194 pints of blood.

Free T-shirts and Other Items for Donors

Donors will receive a blood drive Battle of the Badges T-shirt as well as a $10 gift card via Donor Rewards and the chance to win one of five $5,000 gift cards in Vitalant’s Summer Adventure Gas Giveaway (more information here).