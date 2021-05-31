Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is scheduled for June 8-9

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 31, 2021) – It’s that time of the year again when local law enforcement and first response agencies join forces for a blood drive.

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive takes place on June 8 and June 9. Be sure to sign up and make an appointment at vitalant.org and use the sponsor code Battle21.

The blood drive will take place at Bunning Freight Station in Rock Springs on June 8 from noon to 6 p.m., while the blood drive in Green River will take place at the recreation center on June 8 from noon to 6 p.m.

People who donate are entered to win an assortment of prizes such as a $50 gift card to Sapporo’s.