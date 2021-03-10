Be Bold, Get Cold at the RSPD 2021 Jackalope Jump next Saturday

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 10, 2021) – The Rock Spring Police Department will be hosting the 2021 Jackalope Jump at Wataha Pond (Yellowstone Rd. & Clubhouse Dr.) on March 20, 2021. Every dollar raised through the Jackalope Jump events provides over 1,800 Special Olympic Wyoming athletes the opportunity to practice and compete in the 2021 winter and summer seasons at no cost to their families.

The WyoRadio Kruser will be there providing the music for all to enjoy!

The Jackalope Jump is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to raise much-needed funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes at the local, area, and state levels by taking an icy dip into freezing water.

Jumpers must raise a minimum of $100 to earn the privilege of taking the plunge. Each jumper that reaches the minimum goal will also receive a t-shirt and beach towel. Participants can register online at sowy.org. At this time only individuals can register online but can still jump as a team the day of the event. Make sure to have a team name at registration and costumes are encouraged.

Registration will start at 10 a.m. and jumping will start at noon. There will be warm showers and a changing area available for the jumpers to use. The Native Sun food truck will also be onsite.

This event is subject to Special Olympic North America COVID-19 guidelines. Participants will need to wear masks when not jumping and social distancing will be necessary.

For more information or if you have any questions contact Dwane Pacheco at [email protected], Tiffany Harris at [email protected], or call 307-352-1581.

The Jackalope Jump is a wild, fun, crazy fundraising event and a great way to show your community support.

“BE BOLD GET COLD!”