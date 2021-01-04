Be careful commuting early Tuesday morning with high winds and snow

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 4, 2021) – The U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming, issued a special weather statement for Sweetwater County, cautioning light snow and gusty winds for early Tuesday morning.

Winds can get up to 20-30 miles per hour with snow accumulations of up to one inch.

“The combination of snow and wind could create local areas of reduced visibility and a slick road surface. These conditions could be especially hazardous at higher speeds along I-80 and US Highway 30,” the statement read.

Proceed with caution while traveling Tuesday morning.