Be Seen in Green 5K Color Fun Run/Walk to support mental health

May 9, 2024 – Wyo4News

Sweetwater County School District #2’s Trauma-Informed Support Services (TISS) program is set to host the 5K “Be Seen in GREEN” run & walk event on Friday, May 17, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the SCSD#2 Central Office located at 351 Monroe Ave. in Green River.

The event, aimed at raising awareness about mental health issues, will coincide with May being observed as National Mental Health Awareness Month. Starting at 2:00 pm, participants are invited to join in the free, fun-filled activities organized by the TISS team, prioritizing the significance of mental health awareness within the community.

Aligned with Mental Health Awareness Month’s Light It Up Green Challenge, the event seeks to visually represent the community’s support for individuals grappling with mental health challenges. Since its inception by Mental Health America in 1949, Mental Health Month has been observed annually in May. Green, recognized internationally as the symbol for mental health awareness, symbolizes renewal, purification, and vitality. Throughout the month, community members are encouraged to participate in the “Be Seen In Green” challenge, embracing the symbolic color and supporting mental health initiatives.

Shirts commemorating the event are available for purchase. Proceeds aid the JAE Foundation and the “Be SEEN in GREEN” challenge facilitated by Mental Health America. Purchasing the shirts and registering for the event can be done online .

Event organizer Brittney Montgomery expressed enthusiasm, urging community members to participate in the event’s festivities by running, walking, or cheering on participants.

“Mental health is a vital piece of our wellbeing. Without mental health, we’d have NO health. This event seeks to break stigma, promote self-care, and spread awareness. Asking for help or knowing where to find resources can be tricky. We’ll be sharing information, resources, and more. What a moment for our town of Green River. To be actively engaged in breaking down barriers and prioritizing the presence and well-being of our community members,” remarked Montgomery.

For those unable to attend but willing to contribute, the organization is accepting donations to support mental health initiatives through JAE Foundation and Mental Health America.