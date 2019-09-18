Bear Activity Closes Section Of Road In Grand Teton National Park

(9/18/19) – Grand Teton National Park is reporting the northern section of the Moose-Wilson Road, between the Murie Ranch Junction and the Death Canyon Junction, is temporarily closed to the public due to bear activity. The duration of this closure is currently unknown.

The southern section of the Moose-Wilson Road, between Granite Canyon Entrance Station and Death Canyon Junction, is open to public access. The Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Center and Death Canyon Trailhead can only be accessed from the south during this time.

Electronic signs are located along the roadway to alert park visitors and local residents of the temporary road closure. For updated information regarding road access please call 307-739-3682 or visit the park’s Facebook and Twitter sites.