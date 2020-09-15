Bear sighted west of Rock Springs

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

Update 2:47 pm: Early reports of the bear being brown were incorrect, as officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department have confirmed it is a black bear.

Update 2:04 pm: Here are current photos of the bear cub that was sighted west of Rock Springs near Clearview Acres. Early reports stated it was a cub, but the bear looks to be fully grown. The bear has been identified as a brown bear. Officials stated the bear came from the hills of White Mountain. Relocation efforts are underway. More information to follow.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) — Officials have confirmed that a call came in around noon today, Tuesday, September 15, about a bear sighting near the Clearview Acres area west of Rock Springs.

Sponsor

According to the Rock Springs Animal Control, some of their officers were dispatched along with officers from the Wyoming Game and Fish Green River Regional Office, and deputies from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

As of this reporting, it has been confirmed it is a bear cub, and it has been located. Officials are currently in the process of tranquilizing and relocating the animal.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.