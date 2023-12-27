Become a hunter education instructor and teach the next generation of Wyoming hunters

Hunter Education Camp 2023.

December 27, 2023 — Are you interested in teaching the next generation of Wyoming hunters? The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking for volunteer hunter education instructors to help ensure new hunters have a thorough understanding of safety, ethics, and conservation.

“The Wyoming hunter education program would not be possible without the network of dedicated and passionate volunteer instructors,” said the Game and Fish Hunter Education Coordinator Katie Simpson. “They are living examples of how every hunter should demonstrate safe, ethical, and responsible behavior to themselves, other hunters, landowners, and the natural resources they use.”

People who are interested will need to fill out the instructor application and complete and pass a free federal criminal background check through a secure online form prior to attending a new instructor workshop.

New instructor workshops will be held on the following dates:

City Date Location Laramie Jan. 25-27 Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office Green River Feb. 8-10 Green River Game and Fish Regional Office Jackson April 18-20 Teton County 4-H Extension Office Casper Aug. 8-10 Casper Game and Fish Regional Office

If travel is required, compensation can be provided. Ideal instructor volunteers have experience hunting and are passionate about teaching the next generation. They must also:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a valid hunter education card.

Have experience with firearms and outdoor skills.

Must have an email address and access to a computer.

For more information about becoming a hunter education instructor, visit the Game and Fish website.