Bedard’s goal leads Cowgirls to Mountain West soccer tie

September 23, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team opened Mountain West Conference play Thursday in Laramie by hosting the defending regular season and tournament champions, New Mexico Lobos.

The Cowgirls matched the Lobos’ physicality, matched the game’s speed, and came away with a 1-1 draw. The outcome moved Wyoming to 1-3-4 on the season and 0-0-1 in MW league play. New Mexico sits at 2-2-4 overall and 0-0-1 in the MW.

Wyoming’s lone goal was scored by junior Alyssa Bedard in the 60th minute of the match and gave UW a 1-0 lead. Bedard, from Rock Springs, was assisted on her second goal of the season by senior Jamie Tatum. The Lobos responded with their lone goal of the game during the 66th minute.

“New Mexico is a great team,” head coach Collen Corbin. “They are well coached, well managed, and well organized. They have a very real understanding of what they’re trying to do. I felt like all year we’ve been trying to be the same, and today I truly felt that our entire team showed up in a big way. We were committed to our roles and invested everything we had to come out and compete.”

The Cowgirls travel to San Diego State on Sunday for a 1 p.m. in another MW matchup.