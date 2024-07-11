Behind BSA Troop 4’s cow fundraiser tradition

Wyo4News Photo

July 11, 2024 – Wyo4News

If you are from Rock Springs, you are probably familiar with the wooden cows placed around the community every year representing different local businesses. We recently spoke with BSA Troop 4’s treasurer Erica to learn more about their backstory and other information on the troop’s cow fundraiser tradition. The following questions were asked to learn more about this fundraiser:

What inspired the troop to start setting up the cows?

Who benefits from the fundraiser?

How long have you been doing this tradition?

Have there been any challenges in maintaining and continuing this tradition?

How do businesses participate and what kind of impact does it have on our community?

Erica reached out to the Scoutmaster, scouts, and parents and the following are responses from them to the above questions:

– What impact do you think our cow fundraiser has on our community?

I think the community enjoys seeing our cows up every summer. I have spoken with many folks in our town, and when I mention that I am involved with the cows, they are ALWAYS aware of their presence, and without fail, speak fondly of them.

The cow fundraiser has a positive effect on our community as a way of representing Wyoming culture and heritage. It brings our citizens together, uplifts their spirits, and creates an energizing excitement, by scoping out the multitude of business personalities the cows represent.

I think it brings awareness to businesses in a fun and expressive way and the community enjoys looking at them.

We think the cows are a great way to help pull the community together to celebrate events that we will look back on fondly (the rodeo and fair).

“Cow season” is an exciting time in our community. It generates excitement from the business who participate, and the locals who enjoy looking at the cows around town every summer. The businesses often get very creative with their cows, and it’s a fun event for both the community and the Boy Scouts who take pride in running the fundraiser.

– What do you enjoy most about the cow tradition?

I enjoy seeing them up and around town. It means that it’s SUMMER IN WYOMING.

We enjoy getting out within the community and doing the hard work of setting up and taking down the cows. There is a strong sense of accomplishment getting through a cow drive season.

I like putting them together as a family and I like being able to do fun things as a troop because of the fundraiser.

We enjoy driving by the cows after they’ve been set up because we can admire the fruits of all of our labor.

This fundraiser brings our troop together in a BIG way. We have individual setup and takedown assignments but more often than not, we team up with other families and help each other with the cows. It is always a blast and the boys enjoy the responsibility of teaching the younger scouts how the cow setup works, and the satisfaction of a job well done. Also, we know they are actually “bulls” but it’s more fun to call it a cattle drive and it’s just evolved into calling them “cows”. 🙂

– How is the cow fundraiser meaningful to me?

(Scoutmaster response) Well, perhaps I have a biased opinion, but the cow fundraiser is meaningful to me because I’ve seen how it teaches our youth about responsibility, commitment, fiscal responsibility, hard work, reward, teamwork, community involvement, support of Scouting, and how to be nice to others. It also teaches them how to run a post-pounder, a post-puller, a pair of snippers, and a roll of bailing wire. These are all skills that make a strong young man, and a strong community member.

The Cow fundraiser provides a significant portion of our financial support. It is used to offset high costs of travel, meals, event fees (camping or educational), and other expenses incurred as part of the scouting adventure.

It teaches hard work, working as a team, and doing something fun for the community.

Putting up cows is memorable because we can spend quality time together as a family and as a troop.

Our evenings as a family putting up cows in the summer is one of my favorite summer activities. The whole family chips in, not just our scout.

– What challenges do we experience every year?

Mostly weather-related issues. These are tough Wyoming cows, and they suffer the same effects of wind, rain, and sun. Most of our challenges are fixing blown-over cows and an assortment of broken cow legs. However, no cows were hurt during this experience 😉

Some of the challenges we face every year deal with the logistics of the cows: storage, transport, setup, and repairs. We try to share the work amongst all of our scouts and families and so we learn and re-learn every year. As a result, we often improve on how we get things accomplished.

Trying to get a good routine for putting the cows together and trying to get our set of cows done in an efficient and timely manner.

Getting them set up in time, and taken down in time. We try to be mindful of the City’s mowing operations and any other potential impacts from the cows.

Organizing the fundraiser is an arduous process and keeping up with existing accounts, sending out renewal letters, collecting the annual donations, taking new cow orders, delivering new cows to be painted, and ensuring we get cows set up on time and taken down on time are all challenges. Additionally, while the cows are up we sometimes deal with cows getting damaged from weather, or occasional vandalism (which is always sad because of the work these scouts put in). Cow season is extremely busy for our troop from May to August, even behind the scenes before the cows actually go up, and it takes all hands on deck to make it successful.

– What do our Scouts gain?

Our scouts gain a strong work ethic, learning that some worthwhile things aren’t always easy. We learn planning, organization, communication (between scouts and the community), and teamwork.

Getting to do fun things like camping and being able to provide a fun service to the community.

This fundraiser benefits the scouts because not only does it reinforce a good work ethic, it also shows how they can reap big rewards for their labor.

Our scouts gain so much from this fundraiser. They learn how to use tools (saw (to cut cows), tow straps (to hold down cows during transport), posthole pounders, wire cutters & nippers, and other tools). They learn the value of work ethic and see the rewards of their labor. They learn patience from cutting cows and setting up/taking down cows, and working through the challenges when there are problems. They learn how to work together when we are cutting cows, or setting them up together. They also learn how to talk to people in the community and act in a professional manner when they are soliciting new orders for cows, collecting annual renewal donations, or soliciting other donations towards the fundraiser.

– Any other positive comments?

Yes. This event has become a part of Rock Springs. The community knows about it, likes it, and looks forward to it. Our Boy Scout troop also has immense pride in being a part of this. They know how much people enjoy the cows, and it makes them personally proud to know that they have a HUGE role in making this happen. It’s hard work, we do it with a smile, and can’t wait to do it again next year!

This fundraiser allows our troop to do so much without putting more financial burden on the individual families which allows us to teach our scouts even more valuable life and other skills (camping, outdoor survival, archery/firearms, water sports/swimming, just to name a few). We are incredibly grateful to the businesses that participate each year and the community that supports us.

Erica’s closing statement:

“All troops have to do some sort of fundraising in order to give the scouts opportunities that align with the scout mission and goals and allow the scouts to complete requirements that are needed for merit badges and ranks. Some troops sell popcorn, and jerky, or do other fundraisers. Troop 4 started the cow fundraiser to not only increase our funds but rather to do one big fundraiser, in lieu of several smaller fundraisers throughout the year. This allows us extra time for troop activities, instead of always having to fundraise.”