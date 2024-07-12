Ben Barto: A lifetime of service behind the Bone Daddy persona

July 12, 2024 – Wyo4News

As the 30th anniversary of the Montana Beartooth Motorcycle Rally approaches July 18- 21, the event will mark the retirement of one of its most iconic figures, Bone Daddy, portrayed by Ben Barto who is a native of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Known for his distinctive skeleton costume and charismatic presence, Barto has been a staple of the rally and a beloved figure among its attendees. This year’s rally will not only celebrate three decades of the event but also pay tribute to the man who brought Bone Daddy to life.

The Man Behind Bone Daddy

Pictured: Ben Barto Formally recognized for his work at Barto Antler Knives for 25 years, Ben Barto has become synonymous with Bone Daddy, the mascot of the Beartooth Motorcycle Rally in Red Lodge, Montana. Barto’s journey into the world of biker rallies began in 2002 when he organized and ran biker rodeos for the Easy Riders Freedom Rally in Evanston, Wyoming. His path crossed with Leo Wilson, the founder of the Beartooth Rally, in 2004. Barto started assisting Wilson with his rodeos and even organized a few rallies in Moab, Utah, for him.

The Bone Daddy character emerged when Barto asked Wilson if he could create a mascot for the rally. Wilson agreed, and Barto debuted with a large-brim hat and a skull mask. Over the years, the costume evolved to include airbrushed skeleton attire, pistols, and a custom Bone Daddy knife and motorcycle.

Charitable Efforts and Community Involvement

Away from the rally, Barto has made significant contributions through his business, Bone Daddy Knives, which hires and trains veterans and their families to craft antler knives and other products. A portion of the profits from these sales is donated to the Horns for Heroes Foundation, which Barto founded to support veterans. This nonprofit organization donates 85% of proceeds from antler purchases from American Legion or VFW posts back to local posts to assist veterans in need.

Barto has also been an active supporter of various charitable organizations, including Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, the Chance Phelps Foundation, and Freedom Hunters. Since 2018, he has donated over $20,000 to Project Healing Waters, which provides fly fishing education and outings for disabled veterans at no cost.

Pictured Left to Right: Ben Barto, John Phelps, Gavin Clouse, Gretchen Mack The Chance Phelps Memorial Scholarship Fund is another testament to Barto’s dedication to honoring veterans. Named after Lance Corporal Chance Phelps, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2004, the fund awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Dubois, Wyoming. This year, the inaugural $2,500 scholarship was awarded to Gavin Clouse, the first Wyoming graduate accepted into the U.S. Space Force program.

A Legacy of Service

Barto’s commitment to service extends beyond his alter ego. As a member of the Sons of the Legion and the Legion Riders of Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, he continues to be deeply involved in veteran affairs. His efforts with Horns for Heroes, Project Healing Waters, and other organizations reflect his dedication to giving back to those who have served.

The Final Ride

The 2024 Beartooth Rally will be a milestone event, not just for the rally’s anniversary but also as Barto’s final performance as Bone Daddy. Barto, along with the rally owners, invite everyone to join what promises to be the biggest and best rally and Iron Horse Rodeo ever.

For more information about the rally, visit www.beartoothrally.com. To learn more about Barto’s work and charitable efforts, visit bonedaddy-knives.com.

Supporting Veterans: How You Can Help

For those looking to support Barto’s initiatives, donations to Horns for Heroes can be made online. Additionally, veterans and supporters are encouraged to donate deer and elk antlers to their local American Legion posts. These efforts help provide financial support to veterans in their communities.

Learn more about Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing at projecthealingwaters.org, and explore opportunities to support Freedom Hunters at freedomhunters.org.

As Bone Daddy steps down, Ben Barto’s legacy of service and dedication to the veteran community will continue to inspire and impact lives long after his final bow at the Beartooth Rally.

*All photos provided by Ben Barto.