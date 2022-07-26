Benefit dinner Saturday to help Green River school bus driver

Suzi Simmon photo submitted

July 26, 2022 — A benefit spaghetti dinner will be taking place this Saturday to assist the Suzi Simmons family with medical expenses. Simmons is battling stage 3 cervical cancer.

For the past 36 years, Simmons has been driving a District #2 school bus.

The benefit dinner and auction will take place this Saturday at the Eagles Hall in Green River, 88 N 2nd East Street. The event will run from 5 – 9 p.m. and will feature a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. The dinner fee is $10. In addition, a gofundme account has also been set up.