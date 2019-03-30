Benefit Fundraiser For Alicia Guerra Today

A benefit fundraiser for Alicia Guerra is taking place today, March 30th at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 2350, 88 North 2nd East in Green River, WY.

Alicia was been diagnosed with stage 4 lung and liver cancer, and the proceeds will help cover daily expenses that aren’t covered by insurance.

Doors open at 4:00 pm and a spaghetti dinner will be served at 5:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages six and under.

Magic will be provided during dinner from Wonder academy. A raffle and silent auction will also be help with the support of local businesses.