Best buds; a local six year old and her grandfather donate life saving pet oxygen masks to Green River Fire Department

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

Photo Credit: Tom Christiansen

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) — This year, due to COVID-19, children everywhere were unable to celebrate their birthday’s in a traditional way. In response to that, local firefighters and first responders took to the streets to throw ‘parades’ to give kids some extra excitement on their special day.

Six-year-old Camryn, a student at Washington Elementary, was no exception. Camryn was unable to celebrate her birthday in a traditional way, so firefighters and first responders in Green River gave Camryn a birthday parade.

To say thank you to those who helped make her birthday great, Camryn and her Grandfather Tom Christiansen ordered a Pet Oxygen Mask Kit and donated it to the Green River Fire Department earlier this week.

Camryn and her Grandfather are “pretty good buds.” According to Christiansen. “She likes animals and she likes doing things outdoors with her grandfather. We were just saying thank you to those first responders. They are the real heroes and they’re the ones who do the work.”

The kit holds three sizes. Small, medium, and large, and they’re used to perform life-saving measures on animals who have been affected by smoke inhalation. The masks act as a way to simulate the same action first responders would use on humans to perform CPR.