Beth Whitman named Rock Springs URA July Volunteer of the Month

Beth Whitman, Rock Springs URA July Volunteer of the Month. Submitted photo by Rock Springs URA

July 29, 2023 — Rock Springs resident Beth Whitman is the Downtown Rock Springs URA July Volunteer of the Month. According to a Rock Springs URA Facebook post, Whitman has helped out many times since the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s formation. This month, she volunteered a substantial amount of time with the 2023 Blues N’ Brews festival.

Professionally, Whitman has been the branch manager of the Rock Springs U.S. Bank for the past seven years.

When asked about volunteering, Whitman said, “I’ve volunteered for lots of events and organizations over the years, starting back in my 20’s with Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Rock Springs.” She added, “I think that volunteering is important to our community to ensure that nonprofits survive. For me, volunteering comes full circle. I get to help a beneficial organization and at the same time meet new people and hopefully learn something of value.”

In commenting about the Rock Springs URA, Whitman stated, “I’ve been so impressed with the Rock Spring URA and always happy to help whenever I can. I’m amazed at the tremendous work that the URA has done to upgrade, restore and support our community and our downtown businesses! Kudos to all who have made a difference in our downtown area!”

Those interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA should email [email protected] or call the office at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list.