Bette Robertson (October 6, 1922 – November 8, 2020)

Bette Robertson, 98, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 63 years and a former resident of Washington.

Mrs. Robertson was born on October 6, 1922 in Melvin, Illinois; the daughter of John Edward Hanener and Easter Lily Simmons.

She attended schools in Illinois and graduated from Loda High School in 1940. Bette also earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration.

Mrs. Robertson married LeVoyd Robertson on November 3, 1949 in Champaign, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on November 3, 1991 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Bette owned and operated Robertson Construction for 20 years until her retirement in 1991.

She loved to dance, and to banter over politics. Mrs. Robertson enjoyed bowling, and reading; especially the Bible.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharrie Paoli and husband Doug of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Sheila Dixon and husband Ralph of Morgan, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Robbie Hale and wife Jenny; Jeremy Hale; Dakota Roberson and wife Jenni; Shane Paoli and wife Traci; Shannon Anderson and husband Matthew; nine great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Robertson was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Greg Robertson; Rodney Robertson; one grandson, Jonathan Hale; two brothers, and two sisters.

Following Cremation, private family graveside services will be held.

