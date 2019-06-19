BGC Of Sweetwater County Serving Free Meals Through USDA Partnership

Rock Springs, WY (6/19/19) – With summer just around the corner, the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County is announcing they will be providing free meals to community children with the new partnership with the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

The summer meals will be served at 736 Massachusetts Ave, Monday through Thursday, May 28 to August 22, 2019, with breakfast at 9 a.m., and lunch at 11:30 a.m.

There are no income requirements or registration and any child under the age of 18 is eligible.

USDA Nondiscrimination Statement

SNAP and FDPIR State or local agencies, and their sub-recipients must post the following Nondiscrimination Statement:

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: [email protected].

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.