Bi-Annual city trash pickup to take place in May

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 22, 2021) — The City of Rock Springs announced today the bi-annual City Trash Pickup and City Clean-up Week will take place May 17 through May 21.

You can schedule a pick-up of trash, old appliances, furniture, tree limbs, yard waste, and more by calling Cathy Greene at City Hall, (307)-352-1540.

No paint, liquid waste, hazardous chemicals, batteries, tires, air conditioners, or refrigerators will be accepted.

Debris must be place at the curb by 7:00 A.M. on your scheduled day, as crews are not authorized to enter private property.

All small items must be bagged or boxed. Tree limbs, scrap lumber, pipe, rebar, etc., should be tied into bundles.