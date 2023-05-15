Bi-annual trash pick-up for RS happening next week

Photo Courtesy of the City of Rock Springs

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs will be having their bi-annual trash pick-up for all residents between May 22-May 26.

Schedule a pick-up time for rubbish, old appliances, furniture, tree limbs, yard waste, etc. No paint, liquid waste, hazardous chemicals, batteries, tires, air conditioners, or refrigerators will be picked up.

All debris must be placed on the curb by 7:00 a.m. on the scheduled pick-up day. All items must be bagged or boxed. All tree limbs, scrap lumber pipe, rebar, etc. must be tied into bundles.

Call Kacie Turner at 352-1540 to schedule your pick-up time.