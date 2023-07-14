Bicyclist fatality on I80 near Elk Street Wednesday afternoon

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Highway Patrol

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Florida resident was killed while bicycling in Sweetwater County on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Flordia resident has been identified as Albert Didominic, 62.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near mm 105.3 close to the off-ramp for Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY. A commercial vehicle was involved and driver fatigue/asleep is being investigated. Road conditions were clear and dry.

In a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, “The Western Star combination unit left its travel lane to the right onto the shoulder near mile marker 105 on Interstate 80, where the combination unit collided with a bicyclist.”

No other information has been provided at this time.