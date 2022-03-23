Biden orders flags be flown at Half Staff statewide until March 27

Shutterstock Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with President Biden’s directive, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Sunday, March 27 in honor of former Secretary of State Madeline Albright.

The President’s proclamation follows:

DEATH OF MADELEINE KORBEL ALBRIGHT

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

Madeleine Albright was a force. She defied convention and broke

barriers again and again. She was an immigrant fleeing

persecution. A refugee in need of safe haven. And like so

many before her — and after — she was proudly American.

As the devoted mother of three beloved daughters, she worked

tirelessly raising them while earning her doctorate degree and

starting her career in American diplomacy. She took her talents

first to the Senate as a staffer for Senator Edmund Muskie followed

by the National Security Council under President Carter. And then

to the United Nations where she served as United States Ambassador,

and ultimately, made history as our first woman Secretary of State,

appointed by President Clinton. A scholar, teacher, bestselling

author, and later accomplished businesswoman, she always believed

America was the indispensable Nation, and inspired the next

generation of public servants to follow her lead, including

countless women leaders around the world. Madeleine was always a

force for goodness, grace, and decency — and for freedom.

As a mark of respect for former Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel

Albright and her life of service to our Nation, I hereby order, by

the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the

Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the

flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the

White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all

military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the

Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the

United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on

March 27, 2022. I also direct that the flag shall be flown

at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States

embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities

abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels

and stations.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-third day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the

two hundred and forty-sixth.



JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.