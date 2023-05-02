BIG announcements coming soon for Wyoming’s Big Show

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Executive Director of the Sweetwater Events Complex Kandi Pendleton, “Next week we’ll be sending out a press release each day with a concert announcement for Wyoming’s Big Show.

Announcements will be made at the following dates and times:

Monday, May 8 @ 10 a.m. – August 1 Concert Announcement

Tuesday, May 9 @ 11 a.m. – August 2 Concert Announcement

Wednesday, May 10 @ 12 p.m. – August 3 Concert Announcement

Thursday, May 11 @ 1 p.m. – August 5 Concert Announcement

Friday, May 12 @ 2 p.m. – August 4 Concert Announcement

Tickets will go on sale May 12, 2023 with a $8 Flash Sale from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then the prices will change to the pre-sale price. Watch Wyo4News for more information and for the BIG announcements!