Big Boy 4014 to return to the area in July

May 13, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Union Pacific’s legendary Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, will be making stops in Southwest Wyoming during its 2024 Westward Bound Tour from Wyoming to California. According to Union Pacific, Big Boy 4014 will leave its home base in Cheyenne on June 30, traveling across Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, California, and Idaho during July.

The announced schedule has the historic locomotive stopping in Wamsutter on July 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Broadway and Boyd Streets, near the water tower. Big Boy will then make its way to the old train depot area of Rock Springs, where it will stay through Wednesday, July 3.

The train will depart Rock Springs on the morning of July 3 and make a stop in Green River at 10 a.m. at the train depot. It is currently scheduled to depart at 10:30 a.m. and head to Evanston and the Salt Lake City area.

Big Boy is also scheduled to make stops in Kemmerer on July 23, stay for a day in Rock Springs on July 24, and stop in Point of Rocks on July 25 on its return trip to Cheyenne.

The building of Locomotive 4014 was completed in November 1941 and was put into service the following month by Union Pacific, hauling freight over the Wasatch Range. It completed its revenue working history on July 21, 1959.