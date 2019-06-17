Big Game License Draw Results To Be Posted June 20

CHEYENNE – For hunters, one of the most exciting days of the year is approaching. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will make draw results available for resident elk, deer and antelope as well as nonresident deer and antelope on June 20 at 10 a.m. MT. Everyone who entered the draw will be able to check their results online. Licenses will be mailed to successful applicants by July 31.

Hunters who were successful in the draw can start planning their hunt with some help from the Wyoming Hunt Planner. Maps of hunt areas including features like land status, the ability to plot scouting locations, harvest odds from past years and more have been updated.

Along with reviewing maps, hunters who are successful in drawing a license also might need to purchase additional licenses and stamps:

Each hunter needs a valid Conservation Stamp.

Hunters who plan to hunt in the special archery season need a special archery license.

Elk hunters who are planning to hunt on the National Elk Refuge will need to apply for a National Elk Refuge Permit.

Individuals born after January 1, 1966, will need proof of hunter safety. Wyoming is hosting hunter safety classes now for those who need it.

Applicants who are unsuccessful will have the license fee credit applied back to the credit card they used to apply. Refunded fees should be applied seven to 10 days business days after June 20. If applicants used a pre-paid card or a now-expired/canceled credit card, a refund check will be mailed in the name of the applicant.

For questions about the draw, license information or how to use the online tools, contact Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT.

Applications for leftover licenses will open on June 24-28; the leftover list will be posted on June 20. Hunters also can still apply for the Wyoming Super Tag and Super Tag Trifecta until July 1. Applications for preference points open on July 1.