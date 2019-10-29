Big Piney author to give reading, writing workshop in RS

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 29, 2019) — Western Wyoming Community College will host Mary Budd Flitner, who will give a reading on campus in room 1302 at 7 p.m. and a memoir workshop at 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Young at Heart Senior Center.

Mary Budd Flitner, author and native of Big Piney, will be in Rock Springs to give a reading from her acclaimed memoir “My Ranch, Too.”

In this piece, Flitner recounts a lifetime of Wyoming ranching, from her childhood on the Budd ranch in western Wyoming to her life on the Diamond Tail Ranch in the Big Horn Basin.

In this memoir of life in the Wyoming high country, Mary Budd Flitner offers an authentic glimpse into the daily realities of ranch life—and what it takes to survive in the ranching world.

A modern-day rancher with decades of experience, Flitner has dealt with the hardships and challenges that come with this way of life. She’s survived harsh conditions like the “winter of 50 below” and economic downturns that threatened her family’s livelihood. She’s also wrestled with her role as a woman in a ranching profession.

Yet, for all its challenges, Flitner has also savored ranching’s joys, including the ties that bind multiple generations of families to the land.

“My Ranch, Too” begins with the story of her great-grandfather, Daniel Budd, who in 1878 drove a herd of cattle into Wyoming Territory and settled his family in an area where conditions seemed favorable. Four generations later, Flitner grew up on this same portion of land, learning how to ride horseback and take care of livestock.

When Flitner married her husband, Stan, 56 years ago, she moved from one ranch to another, joining the Flitner family’s Diamond Tail Ranch in Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin.

These events are sponsored by the Western Wyoming Community College Cultural Affairs Committee, Sweetwater BOCES, and the Best Western Outlaw Inn.

The events are free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Barbara Smith at [email protected].