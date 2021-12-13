Big second half leads Cowgirls to win over North Dakota State

University of Wyoming photo

December 13, 2021 — A big run in the third quarter and a great display of defense from Wyoming helped lead the Cowgirl basketball team to a 71-45 win Sunday afternoon in Laramie over North Dakota State. The Cowgirls outscored the Bison 22-10 in the second half’s opening 10 minutes and by 19 points overall for the second half.

said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson postgame. “What an effort. I’m really proud of what we did defensively, especially against their two leading scorers, the two kids that we need to take away, and we did a great job on those two,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson postgame.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

With the win, The Cowgirls improved to 4-4 on the year. North Dakota State fell to 3-6 on their season.

The Cowgirls struggled to get shots to fall in the game’s opening minutes, while NDSU committed five early turnovers to open the contest. UW started the game just 1-of-9 from the field, while the Bison took just one shot in the game’s first three minutes due to the turnovers. NDSU committed eight turnovers in the first quarter. UW would extend that lead to 26-19 at the half.

The Cowgirls McKinley Bradshaw’s pull-up jumper sparked a 12-0 run from the Cowgirls as the Wyoming lead grew to 48-29 by the end of the third quarter.

“I thought we had a lot of good looks offensively. In the first quarter, I don’t know how many layups we missed, but we just kept chipping away. We went 11-of-24 from three, and I know we’re only a 26-percent shooting team on the season, but I keep saying I know we’re not that poor, and today, for the most part, I thought we handled their defensive looks well. We put up 71, but I thought we could have gotten to 80 or 85,” continued Mattinson.

Quinn Weidemann led four Cowgirls in double figures with 14 points in the contest. Allyson Fertig added 12 points, with Bradshaw and Ola Ustowksa chipping in with 10 points each.

The Cowgirls are now off for finals week and will return to action to close-out non-conference play with a trip to Big Ten country as UW faces Nebraska on December 22 in Lincoln.