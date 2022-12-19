Big second half run from Nebraska costs Cowgirls in Lincoln

University of Wyoming Photo

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 18, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls’ four-game winning streak was snapped Sunday afternoon as Wyoming was defeated on the road by Nebraska, 66-39. The Cowgirls hung tough for the first two-plus quarters before a 20-4 Cornhusker run spanning the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter ballooned a four-point UW deficit to 20 points. Nebraska continued its run the rest of the game as it outscored Wyoming 20-5 in the fourth.

The Cowgirls (6-4) were stifled by Nebraska’s (9-3) defense for much of the game and shot just 30.8 percent overall from the floor and went 5-for-21 from 3-point range. UW also committed a season-high 21 turnovers in the loss. The Cornhuskers shot an even 50 percent from the field. NU had a 38-20 advantage in points in the paint and scored 25 points off turnovers. Nebraska also had an 8-2 edge in second-chance points.

Wyoming trailed 14-11 after the first quarter and was down 27-20 at halftime. The Cowgirls trailed 34-30 with 5:31 left in the third quarter on Quinn Weidemann’s second 3-pointer of the game before the Cornhuskers closed the rest of the game on that big run.

“I’m really proud of the women, I am,” said Acting Head Coach and Associate Head Coach Ryan Larsen postgame.

“Two of the things we wanted to take away from them, we got accomplished today. We held them to five 3-pointers. Nebraska had just six offensive rebounds today and they came into the game averaging 12 a game. I’m really happy about that. That tells me we played our tails off. We’ve got to get better with turnovers, obviously. Their points off those was the difference. I thought we had a lot of good shots and good looks on offense, unfortunately, they didn’t go in and that led to us pressing a bit I thought. You can’t have 21 turnovers and beat a Big Ten team. But I thought we really guarded them and executed defensively.”

Weidemann led the way offensively for the Cowgirls as she finished with 10 points and added two assists and a steal. Grace Ellis had six points in the loss while Tommi Olson and Malene Pedersen chipped in with five each. Pedersen led UW with a pair of steals in the contest. Allyson Fertig added four points, five boards, and a block while Emily Mellema led the Cowgirl reserves with four points as well.

The Cowgirls will have a chance to rebound quickly as they close out non-conference play Tuesday night at Wichita State. Tip-off with the Shockers is set for 5 p.m., Mountain Time.