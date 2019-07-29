Big Show Starts Tomorrow, 4-H Activities Happening Today

Rock Springs, WY (7/29/19) – While Wyoming’s Big Show portion of the Sweetwater County Fair starts up tomorrow at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 4-H contestants will have a busy Monday.

The 4-H Swine weigh-in begins at 8:00 a.m. with the Horse Performance event starting at 9:00 a.m. in the Events Complex Indoor Arena.

Also, at 9:00 a.m. the 4H Fashion Revue will start up on the Exhibit Hall Contest Stage. Later this evening at 6:00 p.m., the 4-H Cat Show will take place in the Small Hall. Various static exhibit judging will be going on throughout the day.

Wyoming’s Big Show will open Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. with various forms of entertainment and exhibits. The carnival mid-way will run from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday with Trace Adkins will be in concert at 8:30 p.m., sponsored by First Bank.

To see today’s full scheude, click here.